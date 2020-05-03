News

Corona Warrior: Gurugram Cop Makes Masks At Home, Distributes Among People To Curb COVID-19

It is significant to note that despite efforts to procure sufficient safety equipment, there have been reports of shortages of the protective gear amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Logical Indian Crew
3 May 2020
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Times of India

In an effort to go beyond the call of duty, an Assistant Sub-Inspector with Gurugram Police, Parveen Kumar, is stitching masks at home.

According to reports, Kumar has been making masks at home and distributing them to the people to ensure preliminary safety during the pandemic and to curb the outbreak.

"I know how to stitch, so I started making masks with my sister's help. I have made around 300-400 masks till now," he told ANI.

The security forces across the nation have been working in full swing since the announcement of the lockdown and its periodical extensions.

They are not just ensuring enforcement of the lockdown but are also deployed in containment zones, COVID-19 hotspots, bus stops and hospitals. Additionally, they accompany medical teams tasked with coronavirus survey duty.

It is significant to note that despite efforts to procure sufficient safety equipment, there have been reports of shortages of the protective gear amid the coronavirus crisis. These policemen are not just risking their lives but also hold a potential transmission threat to their families.

In spite of the risks attached, the police officers choose to serve selflessly during the COVID-19 lockdown. Several reports have highlighted heartwarming gestures by the policemen.

Pune police surprised a teen with a birthday cake, on April 26, as his father was stranded in the United States due to the lockdown.

In a separate incident, the Bangalore City Police distributed around 60,000 sanitary napkins among migrant women living in the camps and areas across the city.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

