Harassed For Rent Amid Lockdown, Migrant Worker Commits Suicide In Gurugram, Family Says Cannot Afford To Collect Body

A 45-year-old migrant worker from Odisha committed suicide by allegedly consuming poison in Gurugram on Sunday, May 17.

According to reports, Madhusudan Mishra worked as a plumber. His body was discovered around 6 am by neighbours who had gone to wake him up.

The incident happened in an area that came under the Shivaji Nagar Police Station and the police while investigating found a suicide note.

Police said he had alleged that his landlord was constantly harassing him to pay rent as per the suicide note.

"I continue to suffer without work and do not have money even for food, but my landlord is demanding room rent. He is harassing me every day and I cannot take it anymore and am taking this extreme step," read Madhusudan's suicide note reported The Tribune.

Reportedly, a case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the landlord.

Hindustan Times quoted Ajit, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Shivaji Nagar police station, saying that the man used to stay alone at a rented room for Rs 6,000. He had left his family 30 years ago.

The official also informed that the deceased migrant had a pending rent amount of Rs 30000 that he owed to the landlord but failed to pay amid the lockdown.

Madhusudan's family members live in Odisha. On being informed about the unfortunate incident they said that they cannot afford to travel to Gurugram and collect his body amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The migrant worker under intense financial stress had called his relatives on April 3 and informed them about his condition.

"We told him that he could come, but would have to stay in quarantine for 14 days as Gurugram and Delhi have a large number of COVID-19 cases. We can't come to collect his body as we are living in a containment zone and do not have enough money for the travel," one of his relatives said on the phone, reported Hindustan Times.

The police said that they have kept the deceased worker's body in the mortuary.

