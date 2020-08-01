Gurugram: Cow Vigilantes Mercilessly Thrash 25-Yr-Old Man With Hammer As Cops Watch

An unarmed man was mercilessly beaten and thrashed by a mob in Badshahpur village of Gurgaon in Haryana on suspicion of transporting beef in his truck while police and dozens of people watched over the entire incident.

The incident took place on July 29 at around 9 am when a group of cow vigilantes stopped the pick-up truck in Badshahpur after chasing it for nearly 8 km.



The driver, identified as Lukman, was pulled out of the pick-up truck and beaten up by the mob on the suspicion that he was transporting beef. The mob thrashed the man in front of the police and public, who stood as mute spectators.

Several clips of the incident have gone viral on social media.

The video show the driver with his head bleeding, pleading the mob to let him go as the crowd continues to beat him. In the video, the accused are seen kicking and assaulting the 25-year-old man in Gurgaon.

Later in the video, a man is also seen rushing towards Lukman with a hammer and bashing him with it. Another video shows Lukman sitting in the middle of a crowd when a man ruthlessly kicks him on his face.

When the cops intervened, the mob attacked the cops and even damaged the police vehicle.

Lukman was later taken to a local hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. The meat being transported by him, has been sent to a lab for testing. No accused in the case has been arrested so far.

