Gujarat: Woman Cop Resigns After Being Threatened For Stopping Minister's Son For Violating Curfew

A woman constable in Gujarat's Surat resigned after she was threatened for stopping a state minister's son and his friends for violating night curfew regulations and not wearing masks at the check point where she was deployed.

A clip of their heated argument surfaced on social media in which Gujarat Health Minister Kumar Kanani's son Prakash can be heard arguing with the cop Sunita Yadav and brazenly threatening her.

Here is the video of arguments by Lady cop and Gujarat Health Minister Kumar Kanani's son Prakashpic.twitter.com/TN7bxoabLX — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 12, 2020





One more video of cop speaking to Health Minister on phonepic.twitter.com/TZdN6OQOAy — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 12, 2020

After the argument, Sunita Yadav called her senior, who asked her to leave the spot. The agitated cop who was threatened for doing her duty then resigned.



The incident allegedly took place at around 10.30 at Mangadh Chowk in Surat on Wednesday night, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) PL Chaudhary said. "The audio clip came to the notice of Surat Police Commissioner (R B Brahmbhatt). He has asked ACP (A-Division) CK Patel to conduct inquiry. Action will be taken based on the inquiry report," Chaudhary said.

In the clip that went viral, the men who confronted the female constable can be heard saying that they had the power to "make you stand at the same place for 365 days". The constable then shouts back that she is not their father's slave that they can make her stand there for 365 days.

She is then heard calling her superior officer to inform about the incident.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, a senior Surat city police official assured on Saturday.



Meanwhile, Varachha Road MLA Kumar Kanani claimed that his son was on his way to the civil hospital as his father-in-law, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, was in a serious condition when he was stopped by the constable.

"He requested her to let him go. She argued why the vehicle had 'MLA' written on it. He said it was his father's vehicle. She asked why he was in my vehicle. I believe she should have tried to understand what my son was saying. I believe both the sides should have tried to understand each other better," the minister said.

