Gujarat: Stressed Over Online Classes, Homework, 12-Yr-Old Girl Kills Self

Stressed out with online classes and homework amid the lockdown, a 12-year-old schoolgirl hung herself to death in Gujarat's Rajkot.

The girl's father had recently run out of business. However, after much struggle, he bought her a smartphone for online classes.

The girl reportedly took this extreme step as she was unable to cope with the stress of online classes and homework, and emotional stress of not being able to meet her classmates.

Khushi was found hanging in her room on Friday, June 22, reported India Today. Khushi, who lived with her parents and younger brother, was recently admitted to the Gujarati-medium school. She was promoted to Class 8 in the mass promotion drive amid the coronavirus crisis.

Her father Rohit Shingadia, who runs an auto garage near their house, bought her a smartphone for Rs 10,000 so that she could continue her studies. Kushi's was the first smartphone in the family.

A relative of the family said that Khushi's family has not been able to pay their electricity bills.

