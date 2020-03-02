'They Are Starting To Get Desperate': Greta Thunberg Reacts To Canada Oil Company's Sexually Abusive Sticker

A Canadian oil company sparked controversy after it circulated a cartoon depicting 17-year-old climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg being sexually assaulted.



However, the company has denied producing the sticker or being associated with it. Reacting to a tweet about the sticker, Thunberg said, "They are starting to get more and more desperate...This shows that we're winning."

The cartoon, which originated on a sticker, depicts a woman with pigtails with the name "Greta" written on her lower back. The logo for "X-Site Energy Services" is printed on the bottom of the sticker.

They are starting to get more and more desperate... This shows that we're winning. https://t.co/NLOZL331X9

The cartoon led to widespread outrage in Canada as the company has previously been accused of producing child pornography. Meanwhile, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that the image cannot be considered child pornography.



"According to our experts, the image does not meet the criteria for it to constitute a criminal offence," an RCMP officer told Huffington Post.

According to the media, the cartoon was circulated among employees to be worn as a promo sticker at various job sites. When asked, a manager of the company said that he was aware of the sticker and responded: "She's not a child, she's 17."

The issue was also raised in the Canadian Parliament by Quebec's New Democratic Party MP Alexandre Boulerice on Friday, February 28. The image has resulted in massive outrage on social media.