MP Govt Offers Rs 1 Cr, House, Job To Family Of Naik Deepak Singh, Killed In Action In Galwan Valley

Paying tribute to Naik Deepak Singh Gaharwar, one of the 20 Indian Army personnel who was killed in action in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Wednesday, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the braveheart's family.

The government also offered a house and a government job for one member of Gaharwar's family.

"Naik Deepak Singh Gaharwar from Rewa, who lost his life in the Galwan Valley clash, will always be remembered for his supreme sacrifice. The entire country stands with his family. We have announced ex gratia of Rs 1 cr, a house or plot and a government job to one member of his family," CM told the media.

The 30-year-old soldier, a resident of Faraida village in Rewa district in north east of Bhopal is survived by wife Rekha who is a teacher in a Navoday school.

He was the youngest in the family, and was raised by his father and grandmother. Gaharwar's mother passed away during his childhood. His brother is also in the army and is posted on the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, The Hindustan Times reported.

Grandmother Phoolmati reminisced about her times with her Gahawar and how he promised to pay a visit after the upliftment of lockdown restrictions.

"He talked to me about a fortnight back. He told me 'Dadi tum pareshaan mat hona. Main lockdown khatam hote hi aaunga (Don't worry. I will come home after lockdown restrictions are lifted)'. I didn't know he would never come," she said.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, lost their lives in the violent face-off with China, in the Galwan valley of Ladakh on the night of June 15.

Out of the 20 bravehearts, five hailed from Bihar, four from Punjab, two each from Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

