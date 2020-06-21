News

Government Denies Issuing Order to Remove Chinese Apps From Google Store, Claims Viral Message To Be False

The viral message appeared authentic with an order number and the signature and designation of a senior government official.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
India   |   21 Jun 2020 7:36 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Amid the escalated tensions between India and China after the violent clash at the Galwan Valley earlier this week, a message claiming the Centre has issued an order to restrict certain Chinese apps on Google Play Store and Apple App Store has been doing rounds on social media.

Refuting the claims, on June 19, a statement issued by the Centre was tweeted through PIB. It claimed that no such order seeking a ban on Chinese apps has been issued by the National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The false message said that the government of India has directed the regional executive and representatives of Google and Apple to "restrict the functioning of Chinese applications from the respective stores with immediate effect". These apps include TikTok, VMate, Vigo Video, LiveMe, Bigo Live, Beauty Plus, CamScanner, Club Factory, Shein, Romwe, and AppLock.

The list also included games like Mobile Legends, Clash of Kings, and Gale of Sultans. The message further stated that these apps are alleged to hold the privacy of the user at risk, and could compromise the sovereignty of the country.

The viral message appeared authentic with an order number and the signature and designation of a senior government official.

