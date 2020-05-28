Google Plans To Reopen Offices From First Week Of July, Gives Workers Rs 75,000 Each

Alphabet Inc.'s Google has planned to reopen its offices across the world from July 6 in a phased manner.

The tech giant also gave 75K ($1000) to each of its workers globally, to expense necessary equipment and office furniture, as it expects most of them to largely work from home for the rest of the year, the Mint reported.

The company will begin with 10% of its workforce and gradually scale up to 30% till September according to the conditions at that time, as there are a certain number of roles that are required in the office.

This will be done on a rotational basis along with enhanced safety measures, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a statement.

"If this applies to you, your manager will let you know by June 10. For everyone else, returning to the office will be voluntary through the end of the year, and we encourage you to continue to work from home if you can," statement by Pichai as quoted by the agency.

In response to few employees who expressed their interest in coming back to the office and requesting relocation to another place closer to the native, Pichai asked them to review the guidelines which include important information about a number of personal factors such as tax filings and health coverage.

In March, Google and Facebook extended work from home for the employees to the end of the year view of the coronavirus outbreak, keeping the option of coming to the workplace on a voluntary basis.

Earlier this month, social media giant Facebook also gave employees $1,000 (£807) bonuses for their work-from-home and childcare costs.

Many tech giants have been creative in managing the COVID-19 crisis by taking care of their employees in every possible way. Last week American multinational company CISCO gave a Friday (May 22) off for relaxation, citing it as a four-day Memorial Day weekend.

