Tigress, Three Cubs Found Dead In Goa In Four Days
The Logical Indian Crew Goa
January 10th, 2020 / 1:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago
Image Credits: The Indian Express, The Financial Express
A tigress and her three cubs were found dead in the span of four days in Mhadhei Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. According to forest officials, the four are suspected to have been poisoned by farmers for killing their cattle. Three farmers have been arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act.
The first carcass of a cub was found on Sunday, January 5, with 70 per cent of the body decomposed and all nails missing, reported The Indian Express. Following this, the forest officials had launched combing operations. On Tuesday night, the bodies of the tigress and a second cub were found and the fourth carcass, of another cub, was found on Wednesday.
A probe ordered by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is underway. “The tragic incidents of tiger deaths are shocking & saddening. We will investigate and take stern action against the perpetrators,” Sawant said in a tweet.
“State authorities are working round the clock, and 3 arrests have been made in this connection. Also, the Union @moefcc has constituted a committee to investigate the matter,” he added.
State authorities are working round the clock, and 3 arrests have been made in this connection. Also, the Union @moefcc has constituted a committee to investigate the matter.
— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 8, 2020
The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has set up a team headed by Rajendra Garawad, a senior official in National Tiger Conservation Authority, and Regional Deputy Director to probe the matter said a statement from the CM.
After the first carcass was found, wildlife authorities had requested the Centre for drone surveillance.
“The camera traps earlier had recorded a tigress with the cubs. Since two carcasses had been found, and with one being a case of poisoning, we needed to see from high above if there were any more carcasses. This is very unfortunate,” chief wildlife warden Santosh Kumar was quoted in the media.
Demanding a probe by a central team, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, on Wednesday, tweeted, “With reference to the two cubs that have been found dead at Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, Sattari, I would request Union Minister for Forest Shri @PrakashJavdekar to intervene and send a central team to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.”
With reference to the two cubs that have been found dead at Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, Sattari, I would request Union Minister for Forest Shri @PrakashJavdekar to intervene and send a central team to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. (1/2)
— VishwajitRane (@visrane) January 8, 2020
Also Read: Kolkata Couple Rides Over 36,000 Km For Tiger Awareness
Contributors
Written by : Reethu Ravi
Edited by : Prateek Gautam