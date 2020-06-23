Goa Considers Dropping Chinese Company From Rs 1,400 Cr Bridge Project As Boycott China Call Intensifies

The Goa government is considering dropping the Chinese consultancy firm from a Rs 1,400 crore eight-lane bridge construction project, across the Zuari river in south Goa, in the light of the military standoff between India and China.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar informed that the state will be re-examining its import policies, as currently the materials needed for the bridge are being imported from China.

"The issue is about Chinese consultants, expected to arrive to examine some works. Most material required for completion of the remaining 35% of the bridge was expected to be imported from China," Pauskar as quoted by The Indian Express.

This development in the construction will soon be confirmed with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"This is obviously due to the betrayal by the Chinese army, and the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have decided to ban their products," he said. "We will then have to source materials and expertise from elsewhere," Pauskar added.

Sources told the media that the Public Works Department (PWD) is already suffering a labour crunch, after many left due to the ongoing lockdown.

While some of the labourers are still working on specific projects, the state is feeling the pressure on meeting deadlines due to the overall lack of workforce.

The 1,400 crore Zuari bridge project by the Goa government is in partnership with the Chinese firm Shanghai Tonggang Bridge Technology, which is expected to be named after late Manohar Parrikar. It is being built by Madhya Pradesh-based Dilip Buildcon.

The project was expected to be completed by December 19, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now estimated to be completed by April 2021.

