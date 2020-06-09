Global COVID-19 Situation 'Worsening'! WHO Warns Countries Against Complacency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday, June 8, said that the coronavirus outbreak situation was worsening around the world after recording the biggest single-day COVID-19 cases globally.

The organisation warned the countries of 'complacency' as the deadly virus has killed over 4.06 lakh people worldwide.

A total of seven million people have been infected around the globe since the outbreak emerged in China's Wuhan last year.

"Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening," told WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeus.

.@WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to press on with efforts to contain the coronavirus, noting the global situation is worsening https://t.co/TwDCoKt9No pic.twitter.com/yuekQw91ie — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2020

Addressing a virtual conference in Geneva, Ghebreyesus reiterated that "More than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days."



He informed that more than 1,36,000 cases were reported, on Sunday, in the biggest single-day spike. He added that 75 per cent of Sunday's cases came from 10 countries mostly in the United States and South Asia.

In another major announcement, the organisation pointed out that the spread of the virus by asymptomatic persons appear to be rare.

The @WHO discussing "very rare" asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/uiyKJcwLnP — Medicare for All (@AllOnMedicare) June 8, 2020

"We have a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing. They're following asymptomatic cases, they're following contacts and they're not finding secondary transmission onward. It is very rare -- and much of that is not published in the literature. We are constantly looking at this data and we're trying to get more information from countries to truly answer this question. It still appears to be rare that an asymptomatic individual actually transmits onward," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organisation's technical lead for Coronavirus Response.



