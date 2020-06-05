News

Manipur: COVID-19 Suspect Gets Three Minutes To Bid Adieu To Her Father

Anjali could attend her father's funeral wearing a full personal protective equipment (PPE) kit, every being permitted by the authorities.

The Logical Indian Crew
Manipur   |   5 Jun 2020 5:02 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-05T14:04:19+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Nandan M
Image Credit: NDTV

Anjali Hmangte came to Manipur's Kangpokpi from a quarantine centre in Imphal only to have three minutes to bid goodbye to her father on Tuesday, June 2, after suffering from a prolonged illness.

Visuals show the 22-year-old girl, a coronavirus suspect, going near the coffin and peeping in. Her mother and her relatives, however, could not go and console her. She was whisked away by authorities as soon as the allotted three minutes were over.

Anjali returned from Chennai in a Shramik train (Special trains run for migrant workers and their families) on May 25. She was then put under institutional quarantine as a co-passenger in the train had tested positive for COVID-19.

Anjali could attend her father's funeral wearing a full personal protective equipment (PPE) kit, every being permitted by the authorities, reported NDTV. As of Thursday, June 4, there were 121 coronavirus cases in Manipur.

