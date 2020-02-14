Amid Rumours Of SAS Geelani's Poor Health, Internet Snapped In Kashmir, Valley On High Alert

Security has been put on high alert and Internet has been snapped in parts of the Kashmir valley amid rumours about the critical health condition of prominent Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Late during the night of the 12th of February, the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference released an ''urgent'' statement from Muzaffarabad (Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir), saying that all Imams and people should gather at Eidgah, Srinagar, for the funeral in case Geelani breaths his last.

On the other hand, sources in the government in New Delhi said that Geelani''s health condition is serious but stable.

In a two-page statement, Hurriyat announced that Geelani (90) has recently expressed his wish to be buried at the Mazar-e-Shuhada, Eidgah, Srinagar.



Hurriyat, which has its office in Muzaffarabad and Islamabad, appealed to the people of the Valley to be respectful to the leader and join the funeral (in case he is no more).

The written statement said that for the last few days, the chest infection of Geelani was not responding to the ongoing treatment.

"There are rumours in the Valley about Geelani''s health condition. However, nothing adverse has been reported so far. We are taking stock of the situation," said a senior officer of the Srinagar police.

Considered the most senior Hurriyat leader, Geelani was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

Geelani has served as the Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir.He became an MLA from Sopore constituency in 1972 and won in the Assembly polls from the same constituency in 1977 and 1987.

Also Read: 400 Million Social Media Users Set To Lose Anonymity in India!