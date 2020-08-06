J&K Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu Resigns, Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha Takes Over

One year after the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has resigned from his post.

"GC Murmu on Wednesday resigned from his post in Jammu and Kashmir and Manoj Sinha has been appointed as his successor," read a statement from President Ram Nath Kovind's office.

"The President has accepted the resignation of Shri Girish Chandra Murmu as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Manoj Sinha to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office vice Shri Girish Chandra Murmu (sic)," the statement read.

The post of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is expected to be vacant as incumbent Rajiv Mehrishi turns 65 and will retire this week. There have been speculations that Murmu could be appointed as the next CAG.



Murmu, a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre officer, worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister. After Modi became the Prime Minister, the officer joined the Union Finance Ministry and became a part of the expenditure department as a joint secretary.

The senior bureaucrat was expected to retire on November 30 last year. However, he was appointed as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after the state was bifurcated into two union territories in October, few months before his retirement.

Last week, Murmu came under the scanner of the Election Commission for his comments on holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that the J&K assembly elections could be held after the delimitation exercise is completed.

Apart from this, Murmu has also differed from the Centre on the restoration of 4G internet services in the UT, saying that he is "not afraid how people of Kashmir will use" the internet.



"We have been making [a] representation for this...I feel that 4G will not be a problem. I am not afraid how people will use this. Pakistan will do its propaganda, whether it is 2G or 4G. It will always be there but I don't see an issue," he said in an interview.

