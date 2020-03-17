News

ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Uses 'Distilled Cow Urine' As Hand Sanitizer, Calls It 'Anti-Bacterial'

Navya Singh
Published : 17 March 2020 10:32 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-17T17:41:24+05:30
ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Uses

Image Credit: Raju P Nair/Twitter

On Sunday, the authorities ran out of stock of sanitizers and had to use distilled gaumutra, also known as 'goark', as it has 'anti-bacterial powers'.

Amid shortage of hand sanitizers, the ISKCON temple in Mumbai's Juhu used cow urine (gaumutra) as sanitizers at entry points of the temple. This bizarre incident took the social media by storm after several people questioned the move by the temple authorities.

Officials claimed that after the coronavirus outbreak, they kept hand sanitizers at entry points of the temple and at the entry of Govinda restaurant. However, on Sunday, the authorities ran out of stock and had to use distilled gaumutra, also known as 'goark', as it has 'anti-bacterial powers'.

Raju P Nair, general secretary of the District Congress Committee, Ernakulam in Kerala Monday filed a complaint with Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) against the ISKCON temple authorities in Juhu after they reportedly used gaumutra (cow urine) to sanitize the hands of visitors entering it premises on Sunday.

Nair said he went to visit the Govinda restaurant with his friend on Sunday morning when the security guards reportedly sprayed gaumutra to sanitise their hands at the entry of the temple premises.

In his complaint, Nair wrote, "This is a violation of human right. I take strong objection to this since this is against my scientific temper and an attack on my self respect. This is also a violation of the protocol declared by the government in dealing with the pandemic COVID-19, and hence puts normal people's lives at risk. I view this as a social issue that affects hundreds of people who visit there."

"The restaurant had enough santizers but at the entrance gate, we lacked hand santizers. We had Goark', which is what we get when gaumutra is boiled and other substances are removed from it. It is an anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, bio-enhancer anti-cancer agent. Therefore, till the time we get new stock we used distilled cow urine as hand sanitizer," authorities told India Today.

A Twitter user first pointed out the move by ISKCON temple.

After much criticism, the authorities claimed that they did not forcefully ask anyone to use cow urine as hand santizers.

"People were free to use it or not use it. People went to the washroom and used soap to clean hands. It is personal hygiene and precautionary measures everyone has to take," Parijata Devi Dasi from ISKCON Temple said.

When asked whether it was wise to use gaumutra as hand sanitizer, Parijata said, "It is not gaumutra. It is distilled gaumutra. It has a lot of benefits and it is anti-bacterial. We immediately changed them once we got regular sanitizers."

While large gatherings in the temple have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the temple issued a notice notifying that the temple will be closed for visitors from Tuesday until further notice.

Also Read: In A Bizarre Plan, Hindu Group Organises Cow Urine Drinking Party To Avert Coronavirus

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Coronavirus Outbreak: Most Airlines Could Go Bankrupt By May Without Government Action

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Most Airlines Could Go Bankrupt By May Without Government Action

Fact Check: Viral Video Alleging Police Crackdown On Suspected COVID-19 Patients Dates Back To September

Fact CheckFact Check: Viral Video Alleging Police Crackdown On Suspected COVID-19 Patients Dates Back To September'19

Rs 2,000 Crore Found Missing From Cafe Coffee Day Accounts After Founder

NewsRs 2,000 Crore Found Missing From Cafe Coffee Day Accounts After Founder's Death

Kerala: Fans Throng Kochi Airport To Welcome

NewsKerala: Fans Throng Kochi Airport To Welcome 'Misogynist' Big Boss Contestant Rajith Kumar Amid Coronavirus Scare; 79 Booked

Unhygienic Beds, Stinky Wards, Reckless Staff: Indians Share Ordeal At Coronavirus Isolation Wards

HealthUnhygienic Beds, Stinky Wards, Reckless Staff: Indians Share Ordeal At Coronavirus Isolation Wards

Indian Banks Have Lost Rs 6,60,000 Crore To Bad Loans Since Modi Govt Came To Power

NewsIndian Banks Have Lost Rs 6,60,000 Crore To Bad Loans Since Modi Govt Came To Power