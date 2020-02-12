Gargi College Mass Molestation: FIR Filed After Anguished Students Protest Against Authorities' Inaction

A student protest was organized on Monday, February 10, demanding action against the group of men who barged into Delhi University's Gargi College and sexually assaulted female students.

The students opposed the college authorities' inaction against the mob who forcefully entered their campus and allegedly groped them on the third day of the college's annual festival.

"We refuse to accept that men can enter our college, molest us and leave calmly without repercussions," a second-year student told the media.

After increasing pressure from the students, the principal of the college, later during the day, set up a high-level fact-finding committee to meet with the complainants and witnesses of the incident.

"We've set up a high-level fact-finding committee to meet with the complainants, eyewitnesses and any other person having relevant information," principal Dr Promila Kumar told news agency ANI.

On Monday afternoon, an FIR was lodged by the college authorities under Sections 452, 354, 509 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Hauz Khas Police Station.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "We have received a complaint from college authorities and an FIR under sections of trespassing, assault of women, and outraging women's modesty has been registered."

"We have recovered CCTV footage from the college, efforts are on to identify the accused," another police officer informed, as reported by The Indian Express.

The case is being investigated by Inspector Pratibha Sharma who is posted with the Crimes Against Women Cell of the south district, under the supervision of Additional DCP (South) Gitanjali Khandelwal.

College Authorities' Inaction

On February 8, The Indian Express had reported the principal's statements on not receiving any complaints from the students.

"The event was open for boys studying in other colleges of Delhi University. We had police, commandos and bouncers on the campus, and staff were also on duty. There was an arena in the campus meant only for girls. If they were outside that, it was their personal choice," she had said indifferently.

Several protesting students had also demanded principal Kumar's and the president of students' union, Sundaram Thakur's resignation over their inability to address the situation.

College Fest Turned Into Nightmare

On February 6, the three-day college fest that was supposed to be an event for the students turned into a nightmare when a mob of middle-aged men gatecrashed the campus and harassed several female students.

According to a report by News18, Surbhi Bhind Nautiyal, a Sanskrit student of the college said, "We were preparing for our star night when Jubin Nautiyal had to come. The fest is a very exuberant time for us. Suddenly, we saw a crowd gatecrashing the campus. They moved inside the huge ground and owned it and we, the students, ran for our safety."

"Within minutes, the air was filled with "stink" of alcohol and smoke. Soon after the mob entered, they began molesting us and many ran for their lives. I was one of them. However, some students were even followed until the metro station and eve-teased," Surbhi added.

On the first two days of the festival, entry into the campus was only allowed after verifying the person with a valid ID card of the college.

On the day of the incident, non-Delhi University students were given a pass to allow entry into the Gargi campus as singer Jubin Nautiyal was going to perform. However, students alleged that the drunk-mob scaled the walls and broke into the campus.

"Students were entering from the main gate, while pass-holders were supposed to be entering from the second gate. However, starting from around 3:30 pm, hundreds of men began rushing in through the gate every time it opened to let in a vehicle or people. There were people jumping in over the walls while security and police personnel watched. Entry was supposed to shut at 4:30 pm but these people continued to come in till 6 pm. Many of them were clearly much older — men in their 30s, many drunk, walking inside Gargi College, groping girls and saying lewd things to them. It was unthinkable," said a second-year student, reported News18.

Another third-year student informed the media about many men walking inside the campus shirtless, grabbing the students by their waists and groping them.

Informing on the lapse of security at the college campus, a report published by India Today narrated the horrific experience of a student who said "A month before the college festival, the student committee that handles the fest told us that the college had arranged for private security. This would be in addition to police security. When the men jumped walls and gatecrashed, the security officials kept watching. They didn't even try to stop those men."

Several students also alleged that besides the bouncers hired by the college, Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were also deployed at the gate but took no action when students rushed to them and pleaded for help. They also alleged that owing to the network jammers installed in the college they were unable to call for help.

The incident was raised in Parliament with several political parties condemning the fateful event.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "The misbehaviour with our daughters in Gargi College is saddening. It cannot be tolerated. The guilty must get the severest punishment. And it should be ensured that students studying in our colleges are safe."

गार्गी कॉलेज में हमारी बेटियों के साथ बद्सलूकी बेहद दुखद और निराशाजनक है। इसे क़तई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जा सकता। दोषियों को पकड़ कर सख्त से सख्त सजा मिलनी चाहिए। और ये सुनिश्चित हो कि हमारे कॉलेजों में पढ़ने वाले बच्चे सुरक्षित हों। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 10, 2020

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' during the Question Hour in the Parliament, said those involved in the act were outsiders and the college authorities have been asked to take strict action against them.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar who has been instrumental in raising voice against the unjust also took to social media and tweeted " What the hell is going on in #Delhi Madness & depravity in Gargi College!?!? #Shameful

