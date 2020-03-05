News

India Among 'Least Free' Democracies, Kashmir 'Not Free': Freedom In The World 2020 Report

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 5 March 2020 9:58 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-05T16:35:33+05:30
India Among

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

The report said that Kashmir, which is assessed separately, "experienced one of the five largest single-year declines of the past decade anywhere in the world."

The Freedom in the World 2020 report, released on Tuesday, March 4, has slashed India's score to 71/100, from the previous 75/100. Alarmingly, India's score showed the biggest decline among the world's 25 largest democracies.

While India scored 34 out of 40 points in the political rights category, it only scored 37 out of 60 in the civil liberties category.

The report, released by Freedom House a United States government-funded NGO, assessed political rights and civil liberties of 210 countries and territories worldwide. Of the 195 countries, 83 of them were rated as "free", 63 as "partly free", and 49 as "not free". It said that in the last decade, the share of countries rated free has declined by 3 per cent.

"India has long been viewed as a potential democratic counterweight to authoritarian China in the Indo-Pacific region, but the current Indian government's alarming departures from democratic norms are blurring the values-based distinction between Beijing and New Delhi," the report said.

The report gives three of Narendra Modi government's actions as reasons for the decline: the passage of the new citizenship law, the implementation of the National Register of Citizens in Assam, and the abrogation of the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The report further ranked Kashmir as "not free". It said that Kashmir, which is assessed separately, "experienced one of the five largest single-year declines of the last decade anywhere in the world, and the territory's freedom status dropped from Partly Free to Not Free."

The report criticised the United States for the 2019 rule changes that weakened the rights of asylum seekers, new evidence of electoral interference, and escalating clashes between the executive branch and Congress over their respective powers.

"India and the United States are the largest and perhaps the most influential democracies in the world, and their drift from liberal democratic ideals is sending exactly the wrong message," said Mike Abramowitz, president of Freedom House.

"If major democratic powers fail to set strong examples and provide constructive leadership, it will be impossible to reverse the global trends that threaten freedom for all societies," Abramowitz added.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Personal Data Protection Bill 2019: If You Run A Company, Know How It Is Going To Affect You

#SaveOurPrivacyPersonal Data Protection Bill 2019: If You Run A Company, Know How It Is Going To Affect You

Schoolgirl Turns District Collector For A Day: Maharashtra District Magistrate

Good GovernanceSchoolgirl Turns District Collector For A Day: Maharashtra District Magistrate's Unique Initiative

India Among

NewsIndia Among 'Least Free' Democracies, Kashmir 'Not Free': Freedom In The World 2020 Report

News'No Handshake, Only Namaste': Israeli PM Advises Citizens Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Kuldeep Singh Sengar Convicted For Death Of Unnao Rape Survivor

NewsKuldeep Singh Sengar Convicted For Death Of Unnao Rape Survivor's Father

Vivad Se Vishwas: Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Resolve Pending Tax Disputes, Aims To Collect Rs 1.5 Lakh Crores

NewsVivad Se Vishwas: Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Resolve Pending Tax Disputes, Aims To Collect Rs 1.5 Lakh Crores