Odisha To Offer Free Of Cost Plasma Therapy To COVID-19 Patients

Odisha has become the third state in the country to introduce convalescent plasma therapy for treating serious COVID-19 patients after Delhi and Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, July 15, announced that the state government would provide the life-saving plasma therapy free of cost to the patients suffering from the novel coronavirus.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Plasma Bank at Srirama Chandra Bhanja (S.C.B) Medical College in Cuttack, through video conference.

"This is more relevant when the vaccine for COVID-19 is only in its trial stage. This therapy is expected to be an effective tool in our fight against this global pandemic COVID-19. Our Government recognises the hard work put in by the doctors and all medical personnel in Odisha in these difficult COVID times.

Our doctors in S.C.B Medical College, Cuttack have made Odisha proud by introducing this advanced medical procedure which is a frontier in the field of medicine," NDTV quoted Patnaik.

He further added that his government was committed to providing the highest standard of medical care and ensure no person would be deprived of medical care.

A 48-year-old COVID-19 patient at the hospital received the treatment at S.C.B Hospital. He was transfused with B+ve plasma for coronavirus treatment. Four persons, who recovered from the virus, also reportedly donated their plasma.

According to reports, one plasma therapy will cost Rs 9,100 for the state government. Expenses including travel and food of the donor will also be borne by the government.

Plasma therapy involves the process of using antibodies from the blood of patients, who have recovered from coronavirus disease, to treat infected people.

According to reports, S.C.B Medical College will be the nodal agency for plasma therapy. Additionally, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIIMS), SUM hospital both in Bhubaneswar and Aswini Hospital, Cuttack will provide plasma therapy treatment.

