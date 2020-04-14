Free Coronavirus Tests At Private Labs Only For Poor: SC Backtracks

The Supreme Court on Monday, April 13, made changes to its order on COVID-19 testing in private labs, saying that the free test for coronavirus will be available only to the poorest.

The SC said that testing in private labs should be free for "persons eligible under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana as already implemented by the Government of India, and any other category of economically weaker sections of the society as notified by the Government".

It directed the Centre to issue guidelines in a week's time, listing other categories of economically weaker sections eligible for free testing. It further said that private labs can continue to charge the testing fee fixed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The order was issued by a bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and Ravindra Bhat.

The SC, in its order last week had said that free tests for COVID-19 should be available to everyone. However, private labs objected to the decision, stating they could barely recover the cost, even under the government-mandated charge of Rs 4,500 for each test.

The change in decision came after solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing ICMR, filed an affidavit on Monday, asking the court to withdraw its earlier order.

"We stand by the decision of the honourable Supreme Court. The government of India's stand of allowing the free tests of the people covered under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme is a welcome move. We will follow the government's directive and will continue to do the tests at the approved rates," Ameera Shah, managing director of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., was quoted as saying by Live Mint.

"This directive will allow private labs to scale up testing to support the government during this national crisis. Metropolis is currently supporting the Maharashtra government in its intent to scale up testing, and we have the capacity to do thousands of tests per day. We are scaling up drive-through and home visit testing significantly," Shah added.