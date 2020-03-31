Coronavirus Lockdown: Four Gujarat Migrant Workers Killed In Road Accident In Maharashtra

Four migrant workers who were walking back to Vasai after the police stopped at Bhillad on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border were killed after being run over by a truck at Virar early morning on Saturday, March 28.

The four were part of a group of seven who were trying to reach their villages in Rajasthan after crossing into Gujarat. The other three sustained injuries. While the driver fled the spot, he was later arrested. The seven worked at a tea stall and canteens in Mumbai and its suburbs. The four deceased were identified as Ramesh Bhatt (55), Nikhil Pandya (32), Naresh Kalasuva (18) and Kaluram Bhagora (18) all from Baswada in Rajasthan, reported The Indian Express. "They had left for Rajasthan around 6 pm on Friday from Vasai. When they were not allowed to cross over, they had to come back. They started walking early morning on the highway hoping they will reach Vasai where they worked and lived by the morning," Rahul Bhatt, brother of one of the injured was quoted by the media.

He added that the migrants should have been given some time to head back to their villages before the government enforced the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown on March 25. With transport services suspended, lakhs of migrant workers resorted to treading the journey to their hometowns hundreds of kilometres away on foot. According to media reports, at least 22 workers have died amidst the exodus.

Since March 25,000 daily wagers along with their families, could be seen walking along interstate highways. With no work and money, many are stranded in various cities and are struggling to find a means for food. For violating the lockdown, many of these workers were also beaten by the police.