Foul Odour Fills Kolkata Hospital As Dead Bodies Rot Due To Dysfunctional ACs In Morgue

Family members of patients protested at the premises of a hospital in Birbhum district on Thursday, June 11, after a foul odour emanating from the morgue got worse.

People complained that the air conditioner of Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital's morgue has not been working for several days, and 13 bodies were rotting.

According to family members of patients, even though a complaint was filed with the authorities, no action was taken. They added that the doctors and other health workers were facing the issue, and have been complaining about the stench.

Police were informed by the hospital authorities about the incident. They contacted the service centre asking for air conditioner to be repaired, India Today reported.

However, the service centre made it clear that they will not be able to work until the bodies are removed from the morgue.

This comes at a time when there is growing outrage over a video showing decomposed bodies being loaded into a van in Kolkata's Garia has gone viral.

Condemning the incident, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said: "Anguished at disposal of dead bodies. With heartless indescribable insensitivity. Not sharing videos due to sensitivity. In our society dead body is accorded highest respect-rituals are performed as per tradition."

