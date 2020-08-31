Former President Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away At 84

Latest News

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   31 Aug 2020
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, at 84 after battling illness for over three weeks. On Monday morning he suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas, and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

Earlier this month, Mukherjee had undergone brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital in the national capital. The hospital authorities today were informed about his deteriorating condition. He was reportedly in a state of septic shock due to a growing lung infection.

Soon after the news, tribute poured in from politicians, fellow colleagues, celebrities and citizens offering condolences over the loss.




Pranab Mukherjee's political career began as a protégé of Indira Gandhi. He stood beside Gandhi during the Emergency and came to be known as a crisis manager who commanded the respect of all and had friends across the aisle. In his five-decade-long political career, the Indian National Congress stalwart wore many hats and served the country as a Member of Parliament for 37 years. He served under several prime ministers as Minister of Defence, External Affairs, and Finance. In 2012, Mukherjee was elected President of India. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna last year.

