Former President Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away At 84

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, at 84 after battling illness for over three weeks. On Monday morning he suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas, and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Earlier this month, Mukherjee had undergone brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital in the national capital. The hospital authorities today were informed about his deteriorating condition. He was reportedly in a state of septic shock due to a growing lung infection.



Soon after the news, tribute poured in from politicians, fellow colleagues, celebrities and citizens offering condolences over the loss.

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020



Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020 Deeply saddened at the demise of former President of India, Sh #PranabMukherjee. The nation has lost a great leader,thinker & statesman. His entire life was dedicated to service of the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family,friends & supporters.May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 31, 2020





Dear Abhijit this is tragic news indeed. You do not mourn alone: an admiring & grateful nation mourns with you. My condolences to @Sharmistha_GK, you & your loved ones. RIP @CitiznMukherjee. Om Shanti. https://t.co/s90iP6ijeE — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 31, 2020



Heartbroken and pained beyond words at the loss of one of our country's finest parliamentarian and Congress stalwart, former President of our country Shri #PranabMukherjee . He poured his life into service.



I offer my sincere condolences to his loved ones and all countrymen. pic.twitter.com/sR8rOpojAO — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) August 31, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee's political career began as a protégé of Indira Gandhi. He stood beside Gandhi during the Emergency and came to be known as a crisis manager who commanded the respect of all and had friends across the aisle. In his five-decade-long political career, the Indian National Congress stalwart wore many hats and served the country as a Member of Parliament for 37 years. He served under several prime ministers as Minister of Defence, External Affairs, and Finance. In 2012, Mukherjee was elected President of India. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna last year.

Also Read: 'Team Up For Toys': PM Modi Pitches Made In India Toys In View Of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan