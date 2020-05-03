News

Former BJP Leader Makes Son Apologize And Clean Roadside Garbage For Misconduct With Policemen

In a video that has gone viral, Ripudaman, the former minister's son, can be seen intimidating the policeman who sought to charge a fine against him for roaming around without a mask.

Madhya Pradesh   |   3 May 2020
In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, who was the former Food and Civil Supplies Minister in Kamal Nath's regime made his son apologize to the policemen and pick up roadside garbage along with the municipality workers on Friday, May 1.

A video of the incident has gone viral in which Ripudaman, Pradyuman's son, was caught arguing with the policemen and threatening them with consequences.

The policemen had stopped the former minister's son who was on a two wheeler to question him about not wearing a mask. When the incident turned into a heated argument, another policeman there started recording the video.

In the video, Ripudaman can be seen intimidating the policeman who sought to charge a fine against him for roaming around without a mask. According to The Times Of India report, Tomar's son called someone on the phone and said, "Call this constable to the bungalow and tell who I am".

Later that evening the former minister took his son to the same spot and made him apologize for his misconduct and paid a hundred rupees fine. As a measure to punish his son he also made him clean the roadside garbage along with the municipality workers there.

"My son was returning from a veterinary clinic with his puppy. As he was riding a two wheeler he was not able to set a mask. Only half of the video of the incident was released on social media with a political intention by the person who made it. In any case he shouldn't have misbehaved. I took him to the same spot and made him apologise publicly for what he did. We should all respect the police who have been working day and night for our safety, risking their lives and staying away from their family in this crisis situation," Tomar said.

Ripudaman also released a video apologizing, "I apologize to those who have suffered because of me. I will never repeat this and will work with patience and understanding, and will follow the law in future."

Congress workers believed that Pradhyuman was using the incident to gain political mileage, however, Pradyuman claimed otherwise.

"I have no intention of using this incident for political gain. What my son did was wrong, so I did what I felt was right."

Also Read: Karnataka IAS Officer Gets Show-Cause Notice For Tweet On Tablighi Jamaat

