Food Vans In Uttarakhand's Chamoli Are Feeding Homeless, Migrant Workers

In a positive step, the administration in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has deployed mobile "Food Vans" to provide meals to all those who cannot afford it themselves.

The fisheries department is providing the vans which carry cooked hygienic food and has facilities of keeping meals warm for homeless and migrant workers.

Five vans were deployed last week and have served more than 10,000 people till now. Around 1000 people are being served on a daily basis.



The district magistrate of Chamoli, Swati Bhadoriya said, "The vans have been deployed to provide food to the most vulnerable and those who are unable to afford any meal. We ensure that not a single person sleeps empty stomach."

Apart from this, the administration department is already providing dry ration for the ones who have the means to cook. Moreover, food is also being provided through community kitchens and canteens run by the government.

"Dry ration is being supplied through chain of revenue workers in remote corners of the district. Many villages are 20kms on foot where ration is being provided by revenue department employees," the district magistrate further adds.

The government of Uttarakhand has decided to allocate double ration to more than 23 lakh cardholders in the state within the time period of three months in order to deal with the ongoing lockdown restrictions. Hence, it has been decided that instead of 7.5 kgs, 15 kgs of ration will be provided to the respective cardholders.

