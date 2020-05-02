Coronavirus Crisis: Food Delivery Executive Tests Positive In Chennai, Had Visited 100 Houses

A food delivery executive working with Swiggy has tested positive for Coronavirus in Chennai.

He is presumed to have visited at least 100 houses from the time he had contracted the virus as well. Presently, he has been quarantined and is undergoing treatment.

In a statement to The News Minute, a Swiggy spokesperson said, "We are aware of the unfortunate incident of one of our delivery partners in Chennai testing positive for COVID-19. As per the latest update, we are relieved that his brother and 5 other family members have all tested negative and have been cleared and are currently quarantined for safety. Following our predefined protocol, the delivery partner was immediately quarantined as soon as the incident was discovered and he is currently in the good care of health authorities."



According to the reports, six of his family members have been tested for the virus as well. But they have all tested negative for COVID-19.

Presently, Swiggy is working with the state health department to trace the customers, the infected executive had dealt with.

As reported by The Hindu, The Greater Chennai Corporation has confirmed this and said that contact tracing was underway. Moreover, 64 contacts have been traced as of now.

The food delivery app has also disabled cash payments to avoid any contact between the executives and the customers in order to avoid transmission of the virus if any.

