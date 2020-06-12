News

'Worry Not, Economy In Safe Hands': FM Nirmala Sitharaman' Takes On Historian Ramachandra Guha On Twitter

The Finance Minister's remarks came after Guha took a jibe at Sitharaman saying, 'FM is obsessing over historian's (his) tweets. Economy is in safe hands'.

12 Jun 2020
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday told historian Ramachandra Guha not to worry about the economy, saying it is i "safe hands".

The Finance Minister's remarks came after a lengthy debate on Twitter which started after Guha compared Gujarat and West Bengal using a quote from British writer Philip Spratt.

Guha later clarified that he doesn't necessarily endorse the quotes that he tweets. "Reserve your praise or your anger for the ghost of the person being quoted," he said.

Responding to Guha's tweets, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that these were tricks to divide Indians.

In a sarcastic reply, Guha wrote that Gujarat was "indeed in safe hands" since the chief minister is "so keenly following the tweets of a humdrum historian and so easily confusing the historian with a dead writer being quoted".

FM Sitharaman later joined the debate and shared an article about the Poland government conducting an event to honour Maharaja Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Jadeja for organising shelter for 1,000 Polish children during World War II.

In another sarcastic response, the historian said that the "economy is surely in safe hands" since the FM is also "obsessing about a humdrum historian's tweets".

"Taking cognisance of thoughts in current national discourse + responsibly doing my job aren't mutually exclusive," the FM assured Guha that the economy was in safe hands.

The war of words concluded with Guha's tweet which read: "I have been trying without success for thirty years to make the writer Philip Spratt better known; thank you to the Troll Army for accomplishing this in a day."

