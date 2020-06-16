News

Telangana: Five-Yr-old Dies After Steaming Sambhar Vessel Falls On Him

When the deceased grabbed a vessel filled with hot sambhar, the burning liquid fell all over his body and he was immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   16 Jun 2020
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Telangana: Five-Yr-old Dies After Steaming Sambhar Vessel Falls On Him

A five-year-old boy died at Hayathnagar region of Hyderabad on Sunday, after a hot sambhar fell on him.

According to the local Police, the incident took place on Wednesday, when the family went to Hayathnagar to attend the house warming ceremony of a relative.

Post the ceremony, the child's parents and relatives were busy serving lunch to the guests, while the deceased M Dheeraj was playing near the cooking vessels.

When he grabbed a vessel filled with hot sambar, the burning liquid fell all over his body. He was immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on his father Venkulu's complaint, Hayathnagar police have registered a case.

A similar incident took place earlier on Saturday at Balapur Maharashtra, where a teen died after hot oil fell on her body while she was cooking. According to the police, the victim, Mohd Bee, was heating oil at her home on Wednesday, The New Indian Express reported.

The dish accidentally slipped from the stove, due to which the oil spilled all over her, leaving her with burns. She was immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries late in the evening.

Also Read: Indian Embassy Rescues Three Men Forced Into Bonded Labour In Malaysia


