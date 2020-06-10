Himachal Pradesh: Five Temples Donate Rs 9 Crore To The State COVID-19 Relief Fund

Five temples in Himachal Pradesh donated Rs 9.21 crore for the state's COVID-19 relief fund.

Three from the Kangra district: Jwalamukhi Temple, Chamunda Temple and Brijeshwari Temple, also known as Kangra Temples, one each from Una district — Chintpurni Temple — and Bilaspur district — Naina Devi Temple, have significantly contributed to the relief fund.

These temples are run by government trusts headed by respective Deputy Commissioners.

Situated in Kangra, Una and Bilaspur districts, these temples got just a little over Rs 4.21 lakh in online donations during the Navratri, The Indian Express reported.



While the Jwalamukhi Temple contributed Rs 1 crore towards the fund, Brijeshwari Temple contributed Rs 50 lakh. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati informed the media organisation that they are planning to contribute Rs 21 lakh from the Chamunda Temple.

The Chintpurni Temple in Una district made a contribution of Rs 5 crore to the state relief fund, the highest among all, while Bilaspur's Naina Devi Temple contributed Rs 2.5 crore to the fund.

These temples and other places of worship were closed till last Sunday, due to the lockdown resulting in the loss of income for priests of these smaller temples, who are dependent on the offering made by the devotees.

According to the report, while elsewhere online donations went up this year, the reverse happened in the Kangra district. Last year, the Chamunda temple got donations of almost Rs 3.2 lakh, compared to the donations made this year of Rs 50,255.

The other temple in the district had received Rs 4.47 lakh last year, but this year it got Rs 92,439. So is the case with the Jwalamukhi Temple, where last year, it collected almost Rs 11.8 lakh, the highest among the five temples in online offerings, but received 1.2 lakh this year.

The Naina Devi Temple got around Rs 1.5 lakh in online offerings last year, but this year the amount went up to Rs 1.56 lakh.

Speaking to the media organization, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that they were expecting the online donations to go up, instead are experiencing the reverse.

