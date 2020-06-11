COVID-19 Cases In First 9 Days Of June More Than 50% Of Entire May Count

Coronavirus cases in the first nine days of June have been more than 50% reported in the entire month of May, Times of India reported.

In the first nine days of this month, nearly 84,000 news cases were reported across the country, whereas around 1.5 lakh confirmed infections were reported in May. Likewise, more than 2,300 deaths had been reported in the first week of June, compared to May with 4,251 fatalities in the whole month.

From the very beginning, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities, surpassing a 90K mark this month, and accounting for half of the total cases across India, including more than 42K recoveries. The state capital alone has reported more than 50K cases.

As per the last 24-hours updates, 3,254 people tested positive, 149 died 1,877 people recovered in the state. The death toll is also one of the highest among states.

Tamil Nadu has been the second state to report the maximum number of confirmed cases, currently with 36,841, of which 19,333 have recovered and 326 have died. Following Tamil Nadu is Delhi with 32,810 including more than 12,000 recoveries and the death toll at 984.

As per the updates provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on June 9, over 50 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus while 1.45 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

India's recovery rate is said to be one of the best in the world, as the number of recoveries in the country on Wednesday surpassed the number of active cases for the first time, with 1,35,206 cured patients to 1,33,632 active cases.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be 'worsening' globally.

Total COVID-19 cases in the country now stand over 2.76 lakh, claiming 7,745 lives. Globally, confirmed cases have surpassed a 7 million mark, reporting almost 4 million fatalities and more than 3 million recovered.

Also Read: WHO Says Asymptomatic Spread Of COVID-19 " Very Rare", Later Clarifies