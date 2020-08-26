Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Government Hospital, No Casualties Reported

According to the preliminary report, electric short circuit is believed to be the cause for the mishap. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, however, some hospital records were burnt.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   26 Aug 2020 7:18 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
A fire broke out at a COVID ward of a government hospital in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, suffocating several patients who were admitted.

The fire broke out in a record room in COVID ward at around 12:00 am where there are 24 COVID victims next to the record room, Mumbai Mirror reported. As soon as the vigilant personnel informed the fire department about the accident, patients were immediately shifted to another ward as the fire brigade tried to get the situation under control.

Local MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy, assistant collector Surya and district Superintendent of police Satya Yesubabu rushed to the spot to inspect the rescue efforts and control measures taken by the fire department. Had the fire brigade not doused the fire on time, it would have led to a massive accident, hospital authorities told the media.

The state reported a similar incident on August 9, when a massive fire broke out at a hotel in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, claiming nine lives and leaving 15 people injured. The hotel was being used as a COVID-19 facility by a hospital. Following the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

