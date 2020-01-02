Another Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi, Firefighters Among Those Trapped As Building Collapses During Rescue Ops
The Logical Indian Crew Delhi
January 2nd, 2020 / 12:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago
Image Credits: Twitter/ANI
Several people, including firefighters, are feared trapped under the debris of a factory in Delhi’s Peeragarhi which collapsed after a massive fire broke out in the wee hours on Thursday.
The fire brigade was called at 4.23 a.m. informing that a factory in Udyog Nagar in the west of Peeragarhi was blazing.
I hope and pray that no life is lost. #udyogvihar #industrial #peeragarhi #fire pic.twitter.com/JDOBmdTpk7
— Mehar Bhagat (@MeharBhagat) January 2, 2020
Initially, seven tenders were sent to for the rescue operation, but another blast caused the building to collapse, trapping several people and brigade personnel.
Just in | A building collapsed after a blast in a factory that caught fire Delhi’s #PeeraGarhi.
Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma pic.twitter.com/GAt4IWjFKF
— The Hindu – Delhi (@THNewDelhi) January 2, 2020
A total of 35 fire tenders are engaged in the rescue operation at present. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also present to expedite rescue operations. However, the exact cause of the fire is not known.
Peeragarhi factory fire: Rescue operation by NDRF and Fire brigade personnel underway. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/YgwarQS094
— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation. “Very sad to hear this. I’m closely monitoring the situation. The fire personnel are trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped,” Mr Kejriwal had said.
Closely monitoring situation; fire personnel trying their best: CM @ArvindKejriwal on fire incident in Delhi’s Peeragarhi#Delhi #Peeragarhi pic.twitter.com/Jzhu6Rw60b
— Times of India (@timesofindia) January 2, 2020
This is the second outbreak in Delhi since a huge fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi on December 8 2019. It left 43 labourers dead and many others injured.
