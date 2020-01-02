News

Another Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi, Firefighters Among Those Trapped As Building Collapses During Rescue Ops

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

January 2nd, 2020 / 12:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Delhi, Fire, Peeragarhi, Factory, National Disaster Response Force, Udyog Nagar, Arvind Kejriwal, Fire Brigade

Image Credits: Twitter/ANI

Several people, including firefighters, are feared trapped under the debris of a factory in Delhi’s Peeragarhi which collapsed after a massive fire broke out in the wee hours on Thursday.

The fire brigade was called at 4.23 a.m. informing that a factory in Udyog Nagar in the west of Peeragarhi was blazing.


Initially, seven tenders were sent to for the rescue operation, but another blast caused the building to collapse, trapping several people and brigade personnel.


A total of 35 fire tenders are engaged in the rescue operation at present. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also present to expedite rescue operations. However, the exact cause of the fire is not known.


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation. “Very sad to hear this. I’m closely monitoring the situation. The fire personnel are trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped,” Mr Kejriwal had said.

This is the second outbreak in Delhi since a huge fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi on December 8 2019. It left 43 labourers dead and many others injured.

Also Read: Delhi – How Fire Safe Are Government Buildings?

Contributors

Written by : Sanika Athavale

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

