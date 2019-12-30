News

UP: FIR Against SHO, 5 Other Cops In Bijnor, For 20-Yr-Old’s Death During Anti-CAA Protests

The Logical Indian Crew Uttar Pradesh

December 30th, 2019 / 9:53 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

CAA, Uttar Pradesh, Baby, Protests, Yogi Adityanath, BJP, RSS, Muslims

Image Credits: Patrika

An FIR has been lodged against six policemen, including the then Station House Officer of Nahtaur police station – Rajesh Singh Solanki, over the death of 20-year-old Mohammad Suleiman in UP’s Bijnor district during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Suleiman was a final-year under-graduate student who was staying with his maternal uncle in Noida to prepare for the UPSC exams and had come to Nahtaur since he was down with fever.

His family has alleged that he was returning from a mosque after offering namaz when the police picked him up, took him into a lane near a madrasa, and shot him.

The new SHO, Satya Prakash Singh, told the media that apart from Solanki, local outpost in-charge Ashish Tomar, constable Mohit Kumar and three other “unidentified” policemen have been named in the FIR filed by Suleiman’s brother Shoaib.

Singh said the FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).

Solanki has now been transferred to the District Crime Record Bureau (DCRB).

Sanjeev Tyagi, Superintendent of Police, Bijnor, had confirmed to The Indian Express on 23rd December that Suleiman had died after he was shot by constable Mohit Kumar in “self-defence”.

“One cartridge was retrieved from Suleiman’s body. The ballistic report confirms that this was shot from the service pistol of Mohit Kumar. Mohit Kumar also suffered a bullet injury. The bullet taken from Mohit Kumar’s stomach was found to be shot from a country-made weapon,” Tyagi had said.

However, the police had not found any weapon on Suleiman.

Also Read: Around 14 Killed In UP Due To ‘Firearm Injuries’, All Muslims

Contributors

Written by : Sanika Athavale

Edited by : Bharat Nayak

SHARES

Related Stories

Kerala church Muslims namaz  

Church Opens Doors To Muslims For Namaz During Anti-CAA Protests In Kerala

CAA, Uttar Pradesh, Baby, Protests, Yogi Adityanath, BJP, RSS, Muslims

UP: FIR Against SHO, 5 Other Cops In Bijnor, For 20-Yr-Old’s Death During Anti-CAA Protests

IIT Kanpur Anti-CAA Protests

Anti-CAA Protests: IIT-Kanpur Professor Finds Recital Of Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ Communal, Anti-Indian

Sagir Ahmed Killed Varanasi Police CAA

Anti-CAA Protests: “Why Don’t You Help The Family,” Varanasi DM To Reporter On Minor Death Due To Police Action

Death Toll, CAA, Protests, BJP

Death Toll Pegged At 23, As Anti-CAA Protests Continue Nationwide

Muslims Read Namaz During CAA protests

[Watch] Hindus, Sikhs Form Human Chain While Muslims Read Namaz During Anti-CAA Protests

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

‘Detention Centre’ Near Bengaluru Is To House ‘African’ Nationals Involved In Crimes: K’taka Home Minister

News

‘NPR Data May Or May Not Be Used For Implementing NRC’: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Fact Check

Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clipping of Rahul Gandhi’s Arrest At Boston Airport For Drugs Goes Viral Again

News

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Gets ‘Books Instead Of Bouquets’ Before Swearing-In, Shares Photo

News

UK Poultry Farm Plucks Christmas Turkeys, Guinea Fowl Alive, Investigation Reveals

News

Cases Of Sedition Against 10,000 Adivasis Withdrawn By Hemant Soren As He Took Oath As Jharkhand CM

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.