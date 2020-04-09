News

Delhi: FIR Against Tablighi Jamaat Members For Throwing Urine-Filled Bottles

By :  Palak Agrawal  
Delhi   |   Published : 9 April 2020 1:17 PM GMT
Image Credits: NDTV

“The intention behind the indecent activity of throwing of bottles filled with urine may be to spread coronavirus among other people,” The complaint stated.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, April 7, registered an FIR against unknown persons based on a complaint, alleging a few Tablighi Jamaat members of throwing bottles filled with urine in Delhi's Dwarka.

The alleged throwing of urine-filled bottles was recorded by a "Civil Defence personnel" on his mobile phone, reported NDTV.

The recorded video shows two such bottles being recovered from a water pump behind the building. The Jamaat members are currently quarantined at four flats in the area.

According to the reports, an investigation is being conducted by police officials.

The FIR was filed under Section 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint stated: "The intention behind the indecent activity of throwing of bottles filled with urine may be to spread coronavirus among other people."

"A sanitation worker and the House Keeping Supervisor reported the incident. The persons residing in the room are the suspects for the act, they did not follow the instructions of the health department and government to prevent the spread of the virus. The men put the life of others at risk by jeopardising the entire containment measure," the FIR, filed on Saturday, read.

The government had earlier said that the number of coronavirus cases in the country would have been significantly fewer had the Nizamuddin congregation not been held; the Health Ministry reported that the rate of doubling of cases would have been 7.4 days instead of the current 4.1.

