Rajasthan: FIR Against Hospital Staff For Saying 'Won't Treat Muslim Patients' On Whatsapp

The Rajasthan police filed an FIR (First Information Report) against three persons working for a private hospital in Churu district a day after messages written by the staff denying treatment to Muslim patient went viral on social media.

The hospital Shrichand Baradiya Rog Nidan Kendra is in Sardarshahar town of Rajasthan's Churu.

FIR lodged against Churu hospital staff as watsapp chat about not to provide treatment to Muslims goes viral

Hospital owner apologises in FB post as his wife has posted the instigating messages

Charges under Sec 153A 505 of IPC & Sec 54 of NDMA 2005@fpjindia #COVID #Muslims pic.twitter.com/wBjHP3chE4 — Dr Sangeeta Pranvendra (@sangpran) June 8, 2020

The issue came to light when screenshots of the staff's Whatsapp group were widely circulated on social media on Friday, June 5, showing conversation hinting at discriminating against Muslim patients for COVID-19 treatment, The Indian Express reported.



"Kal me me muslim ptnt ka x-ray ni krunga. Yah meri sapat hai (From tomorrow, I will not do X-rays of Muslim patients. This is my vow)," read one of the messages in the alleged chat of a WhatsApp group called "BARDIA RISE".

Another message from the same individual was, "Muslim ptnt ko dekhna hi band krwa do (Stop attending to Muslim patients all together)."

Someone else in the group responded: "Agar Hindu positive hote n, Muslim dr hota to hinduo ko kbhi ni Dekhte. Me ni dekhungi Muslim opd. Bol dena madam h he ni yaha (Had Hindus been positive and the doctor was Muslim, he would never have attended to Hindus. I will not attend to Muslims in the Outpatient Department. Tell them Madam is not in)."

A complaint was reportedly filed at Sardarshahar by Maqbool Khan, district president of Muslim Parishad Sansthan.

On Saturday, Dr Sunil Choudhary, who runs the private orthopaedic hospital apologised on Facebook, saying his staff did not intend to hurt any community.





"I apologise for the chat messages of my hospital staff that are going viral on social media. My staff and I have never intent to harm the religious sentiments of any religious community. We have no intention of denying treatment to any community. If you have felt hurt by what happened, my staff and I apologise to you. We wish to emphasise that the hospital will not give you any cause to complain," the post read.



One of the participants in the chat was allegedly Dr Choudhary's wife, who is a doctor herself at the hospital, police said.

The police have registered an FIR against three persons namely Dr Bhagwati Baradiya (Choudhary), Lalit Singh and Ankita under section 153 A, 505 of IPC and Section 54 of Disaster Management Act 2005. T

The charges include vilification on the basis of religion and intention to incite persons to commit crime against other community under IPC along with charges of making and circulating false alarm or warning about a disaster leading to panic.

