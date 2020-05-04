Arnab Goswami Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments On Air

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others from the news channel for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Goswami allegedly made a derogatory comment on a mosque located in suburban Bandra.

The FIR accused Goswami of displaying a picture of the mosque on air on April 29, and questioning the gathering of a large number of people outside it on April 14.

On April 14, hundreds of migrant workers gathered in Bandra after PM Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3.

Irfan Abubakar Sheikh, secretary, Raza Education Welfare Society, lodged the FIR in Pydhonie police station in south Mumbai on Saturday, May 2.

"Arnab tried to target a particular community through his show which was aired on April 29 while the incident had taken place on April 14," Sheikh told PTI.

Sheikh in the FIR claimed that the mosque displayed by Goswami had no connection with the gathering of people outside it on April 14.

Goswami has been booked under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) 153-A (Promoting enmity between two groups) 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences) 120-b (Planning) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, The New Indian Express reported.

