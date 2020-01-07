News

Finland’s New PM Wants Her People To Have More Family Time, Proposes Six-Hour Days, Four-Day Work Week

The Logical Indian Crew

January 7th, 2020 / 12:32 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Finland PM Four-Day Work Week

Image Credits: Wikimedia

Finland’s new Prime Minister Sanna Marin has proposed a flexible working schedule in the country where employees would have to work four days a week and six hours a day.

On the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Turku, Marin called for a test run of the new working schedule.

“I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life such as culture. This could be the next step for us in working life,” Marin said.

Marin had taken over as Prime Minister in December 2019. The SDP leader had then made headlines for being the world’s youngest female head of state at the age of 34.

“It is important to allow Finnish citizens to work less. It is not a question of governing with a feminine style but offering help and keeping promises to voters,” she added.

At present, Finland follows a Working Hours pact of 1996, where workers can adjust their working hours by starting or finishing three hours early or later. In order to improve employee rapport and productivity, Marin had earlier proposed a shorter work week when she was the Minister of Transport.

In Sweden, the six-hour-day work plan has been in effect from 2015. After the implementation, employees were found to be happier, wealthier and more productive. 

Last year in August, Microsoft had launched a four-day work week experiment in its Japan office, leading to an increase in productivity by 40 per cent. 

Also Read: Microsoft Japan Reduced Working Days To 4, Productivity Jumps 40%

Contributors

Written by : Reethu Ravi

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Finland PM Four-Day Work Week

Finland’s New PM Proposes Six-Hour Days, Four-Day Work Week

Finland Sanna Marin

At 34, Finland Leader Sanna Marin All Set To Be Youngest Prime Minister In World

Priyanka Reddy Rape

Six Terrifying Rapes In One Week Send Shockwaves Across Country

Assam NRC Twenty-Four People Died

Assam NRC Process: Twenty-Four People Have Died In Six Detention Camps In The Last Three Years

World Happiness Report

India Figures 140th In UN World Happiness Report; Finland Tops List Second Year In A Row

IIM Govt Funding

Govt Says No To Additional Funding To Six New IIMs, Wants Them To Be Self Sufficient

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

PM Modi Speaks Out On JNU Violence

News

JNU Violence: Masked Woman In Mob Attack Is ABVP Activist, Claims Viral Voice Note

News

Nationwide Strike On January 8: Nearly 25 Crore People To Protest Against Modi Government’s Policies

News

More Than 3 Lakh ‘Ghost Children’ In Assam’s Government Schools, CM Promises Strict Action

News

Kids Excluded From NRC Will Not Be Sent To Detention Camp If Parents Are In List: Centre To SC

News

Assam: IPS Officer Booked For Sexually Assaulting Colleague’s Minor Daughter

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.