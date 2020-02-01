News

Wikipedia Is The New Source Of Information For Finance Ministry

Written By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 1 Feb 2020 12:19 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-01T18:20:17+05:30
Image Source: India TV

The Economic Survey Of India is a government document which maps the state of India's economy.

The ground rule for any report is to never cite Wikipedia as a source for any information. But looks like the Finance Ministry ignored the thumb rule and quoted Wikipedia as a source in the Economic Survey of India that was tabled in the Parliament ahead of the Union Budget 2020 on January 31.

On two instances in Volume 1 of the report, Wikipedia is cited as a source of information.

The first is on page 150 where a graph from the online encyclopedia is used to show 'number of banks in the global top 100', while on page 151 a comparative graph of India and China's GDP is sourced from Wikipedia.


The free online information encyclopedia is owned and supported by the Wikimedia Foundation. It is a public platform where any person from the world can upload and/or update the information.

School and college students are often advised not to use Wikipedia as a primary source of information but it appears our senior economists in the finance ministry are unaware of the thumb rule.

Both the images have been widely shared on social media and have put a question mark on the Economic survey and the procedure behind it.



