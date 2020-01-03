News

Centre Increases Price Of Non Subsidised LPG By Rs 19, Fifth Consecutive Hike Since August

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 3rd, 2020 / 9:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

LPG Subsidised Price Hike

Image Credits: The Economic Times

The non-subsidised cooking gas or the liquefied petroleum gas(LPG), used for cooking, became more costly from January 1, 2020. This is the fifth straight monthly hike in the prices.

According to Indian Oil Corporation’s website – LPG cylinder prices in Delhi are hiked by ₹19 per cylinder to ₹714 whereas, whereas in Mumbai the price rose to ₹19.50 for each cylinder to ₹684.50. In Kolkata, the non-subsidised LPG prices shot up by ₹21.5 per cylinder to ₹747 per cylinder and in Chennai, the price increased by ₹20 per cylinder to ₹734.

Source: NDTV

Consumers get non-subsidised LPG cylinders when they exhaust their quota of 12, 14.2 kg cylinders at a subsidised price of ₹495.86.  

Reacting to the hike, the Opposition hit out at the BJP led Centre government. Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury lashed out at the Centre for the price hike. 

He took to Twitter to express his discontent and wrote, “After railway passenger fare hikes, another attack on peoples’ livelihoods. All this in the wake of sharp job losses, food price inflation and record fall in rural wages.”

The Congress party said that it is an “injustice towards the poor people”. Party spokesperson Sushmita Dev asked whether the move is a fair gift to the common man.

On the last day of 2019, Indian Railways also increased its ticket prices to recover the losses. It announced a four paise/km hike in the fares of AC Coaches and two paise/km increase of mail and express non-AC trains. Reservation fee and the superfast charge will not be changed, and the hike in fares will not be applicable to tickets already booked.

 Also Read: BJP MLA Beats Police Constable, Makes Him Drink Urine, Booked

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

