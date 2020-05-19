News

Madurai: Unhappy Over Birth Of Fourth Girl Child, Father, Grandmother Kill 4-Day-Old Baby

During the investigation, the father allegedly confessed to his crime and stated that he and his mother had killed the infant by using herbal concoction when the child’s mother was not at home.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   19 May 2020 11:43 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Madurai: Unhappy Over Birth Of Fourth Girl Child, Father, Grandmother Kill 4-Day-Old Baby

Image Credit: Matrubhumi

In the third case of female infanticide reported from Madurai in last two months, the Madurai police, on Sunday, arrested a 35-year-old man and his mother for killing the man's four-day-old daughter.

Dhavamani and Chithra reside in Madurai's Sholavandan.

As per reports, Chithra gave birth to a baby girl last week, the fourth daughter of the couple. The infant, however, died on Thursday and the parents told their neighbours that the baby died due to an illness.

The neighbours, however, got suspicious over the sudden death of the baby girl and informed the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) about the incident. The VAO then alerted the police, who examined the body of the baby on Saturday and took the parents and grandmother Pandiammal into custody.

During the investigation, Dhavamani allegedly confessed to his crime and stated that he and his mother had killed the infant by using herbal concoction when the child's mother was not at home. The mother did not have a role in the crime, Dhavamani claimed.

Unhappy over the birth of the fourth girl child in the family, the two murdered the infant and buried her body near the Vaigai river.

The father also said that he informed the village nurse on Thursday after administering the concoction to his baby and called her again after the child died before he could take her to the hospital.

Earlier in March, a similar crime was reported in Madurai in which a one-month-old girl child was killed by her own parents. Another case of alleged female infanticide was also reported from Sedapatti, where a one-week-old girl child was killed by her parents and buried in their backyard.

Also Read: 21-Year-Old Queer Student Put In Conversion Therapy By Family Found Dead In Goa

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian