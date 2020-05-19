Madurai: Unhappy Over Birth Of Fourth Girl Child, Father, Grandmother Kill 4-Day-Old Baby

In the third case of female infanticide reported from Madurai in last two months, the Madurai police, on Sunday, arrested a 35-year-old man and his mother for killing the man's four-day-old daughter.

Dhavamani and Chithra reside in Madurai's Sholavandan.

As per reports, Chithra gave birth to a baby girl last week, the fourth daughter of the couple. The infant, however, died on Thursday and the parents told their neighbours that the baby died due to an illness.

The neighbours, however, got suspicious over the sudden death of the baby girl and informed the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) about the incident. The VAO then alerted the police, who examined the body of the baby on Saturday and took the parents and grandmother Pandiammal into custody.

During the investigation, Dhavamani allegedly confessed to his crime and stated that he and his mother had killed the infant by using herbal concoction when the child's mother was not at home. The mother did not have a role in the crime, Dhavamani claimed.

Unhappy over the birth of the fourth girl child in the family, the two murdered the infant and buried her body near the Vaigai river.

The father also said that he informed the village nurse on Thursday after administering the concoction to his baby and called her again after the child died before he could take her to the hospital.

Earlier in March, a similar crime was reported in Madurai in which a one-month-old girl child was killed by her own parents. Another case of alleged female infanticide was also reported from Sedapatti, where a one-week-old girl child was killed by her parents and buried in their backyard.

