Mumbai: Three Members Of Family Abuse On-Duty Lady Police Officer For Asking Documents

An on-duty police officer was abused by a 27-year-old woman, her father and fiancé when she questioned them for violating the lockdown norms and asked for their vehicle's registered documents.

The incident took place in suburban Charkop of Kandivali in North Mumbai on Sunday.

The trio identified as Shruti Pardesi (27), her father Sham Pardesi (53) and fiancé Jay Shah (28) have been taken into police custody till Wednesday, reported Free Press Journal.

According to the complaint filed by the cop, Shruti Pardesi and her fiancé were travelling on a motorbike during coronavirus-enforced lockdown when they were stopped by an anti-chain snatching patrolling team.

The police officer, who was part of the team, asked the Shruti to show the motorbike's registration and other documents, but the duo refused to do so and started misbehaving with her.

The accused then called up her father, who soon arrived at the spot and started hurling abuses at the lady officer and the team.

Speaking to the media, senior Inspector of the Charkop Police station, Vitthal Shinde informed the trio has been under various sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, among others.

They were produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody till July 29.

