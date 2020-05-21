Fearing Separation, Lesbian Couple Commits Suicide In Tamil Nadu

A lesbian couple commits suicide in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu out of the fear of being separated. N Jothi (23) and S Priya(20) were found dead at Jothi's house on Saturday after Priya's marriage was fixed with a man.

As reported by the New Indian Express, the district police said that Jothi had separated from her husband a few months back over a family dispute and had started to work at a power loom unit in Periya Manali, Tamil Nadu where here she met S Priya (20) of Kottapalayam. The two soon became very close friends and were possibly in a relationship.

However, Priya's marriage got fixed and was supposed to take place on the 27th of May. This saddened the women to their core. They were reportedly upset thereafter, thinking that they might not be able to meet after Priya's marriage.

The police further said, " Priya went to Jothi's house. A bit later, when Priya's brother Anbarasu went to Jothi's home in search of his sister, he found the front door shut. He looked through the window and found both women dead, apparently having committed suicide. He alerted the police, who came to the spot and sent the bodies to Tiruchengode Government Hospital for postmortem."

The Police, for now, has registered a case and are investigating. District Superintendent of Police (SP) R Arularasu told New Indian Express, "It appeared that the women had ended their lives out of fear that they might be separated." He further added that no suicide note was found in the house.

Yet, this is not the first case of LGBTQIA+ youth committing suicide. A 21-years-old LGBTQ activist, Anjana Harish from Kerala's Kannur district was found dead on 12th of May in North Goa, under enigmatic circumstances. She was found hanging from a tree after she was forced into conversion therapy by her parents.

As the Pride Month knocks our door, increased rates of LGBTQIA+ youth instils a shade of sadness in the Queer community. Several activists have also shared their grief over the same.

Also Read: 66-Yr-Old Woman Arrested For Questioning Andhra Pradesh Govt Over Vizag Gas Leak Incident