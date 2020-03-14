"The Freedom Is Incomplete...": Farooq Abdullah On Centre Revoking His Detention After Seven Months

Former Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) chief minister and National Conference chief, Farooq Abdullah walked free on Friday, March 13, after being detained for over seven months after the government revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) under which Abdullah was held at his Srinagar residence.

"I am thankful to all those who prayed for my freedom and all those leaders who spoke for our freedom. I am a free man today but this freedom is not complete without the release of those who are still detained," Abdullah said while addressing the media as he came out of his house.

A government order that was issued on March 13 said: "In exercise of powers conferred under section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978. The Government hereby revokes the detention."

The National Conference leader along with former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have remained confined since August 5, 2019, since the abrogation of Article 370.

"The freedom is incomplete without the freedom of Omar, Mehbooba and all those who are in MLA hostel and other places. I will not speak before all the people are released from detention. I don't have words," he added.

In September 2019, just hours before the Supreme Court was to take up by Rajya Sabha lawmaker and Tamil Nadu politician, Vaiko's plea on Farooq Abdullah's detention, the goverment had slapped PSA on Abdullah. The move blocked the petition as a person with PSA can be detained for up to two years without a trial.

While some local residents and NC supporters wished to catch a glimpse of the leader, others remained indifferent. "What's the big deal? Has he even cared about the neighbourhood where he lives? asked an auto-rickshaw driver near his residence.

"It's better for him to shun politics. There is nothing for him to do now. He has been reduced to a pauper and everything is up to the lieutenant governor," Hindustan Times quoted a young man as saying, on condition of anonymity.

"Will he be able to speak about the autonomy, which the NC has been talking about since 1953? We have seen many leaders, who only talk about statehood," said Javaid Ahmad, a resident of north Kashmir, stating that his release was no cause for celebrations in Kashmir.

