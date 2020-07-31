News

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer's Wife Sets Herself Ablaze To Stop Govt Officials From Destroying Their Crops

"The woman, who sustained five percent burns is stated out of danger and a case of rioting has been lodged against the 11 persons for assaulting the government team," said Dewas District Collector Chandramauli Shukla.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   31 July 2020 10:10 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Madhya Pradesh: Farmer

Image Credit: Hindustan Times (Representational)

A farmer's wife in Bhopal allegedly tried to set herself on fire in an attempt to stop government officials from destroying their crops. This comes days after nationwide outrage over a video of policemen thrashing a farmer couple in Madhya Pradesh, who consumed pesticide after officials bulldozed their crops in front of them.

As government revenue staff, accompanied by policemen, reached the farmland in Atwas village in Dewas district on Tuesday, July 28, Savra Bi and her family protested against the authorities earth-mover to create a passage through the standing soybean crops.

When the team refused to listen, she doused herself with petrol and set herself ablaze.

According to Dewas District Collector Chandramauli Shukla, however, the woman's husband tried to set her on fire to obstruct the officials from moving the earth movers on their crops.

He said that two cousins, Ramzan Khan and Mehmood Khan, had initially agreed to allow a passage to be paved through agricultural fields, before the revenue court. However, Ramzan Khan at the last moment changed his mind, brought his wife into the fields and set her dupatta on fire.

The district collector said that as a government official rushed to save her, the team was attacked by Ramzan's family, leaving the official injured, NDTV reported.

"The woman, who sustained five per cent burns is stated out of danger and a case of rioting has been lodged against the 11 persons for assaulting the government team," he said.

Ramzan, on the other hand, has claimed that he was not present at the spot when the incident happened.

"My wife attempted suicide after seeing the standing soybean crop being crushed by the government team with JCB machine," he alleged.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Woman Paraded With Husband On Shoulders On Suspicion Of Infidelity, Several Arrested

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian