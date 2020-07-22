Haryana Board Exams: Farmer's Daughter Tops 12th Board Exams In Arts Faculty, Scores 99.8%

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Tuesday had declared the ClassXII examination results, in which 2.12 lakh students had appeared this year. The pass percentage is 80.34%.

This year, a government senior secondary school student and farmer's daughter, Manisha topped the Haryana board examinations with 99.8%.

Hailing from Sihma Village in Mahendergarh district, Manisha outshined the Arts stream by securing 499 marks out of 500 - 100 in English, History, Sanskrit, Psychology and 99 marks in Hindi.

"My parents have supported me. I want to thank my teachers, family and friends for success. I was hoping to top the school but never dreamed of getting the first rank in the state. The people should change their mindset that girls can achieve better than boys and this can be done by studying in government schools too," The Hindustan Times quoted Manisha.

According to the report, a total of 89.43% of students in commerce passed the examination, followed by 82.55% in Science stream and 78.08% in Arts.

The cut off has gone up 5.86%, compared to 74.48% a year ago, and is considered best in the last four years. However, 9,451 students could not qualify and 32,361 have got compartments.

This year too, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 86.36 against 75.06%, along with top positions in arts, commerce and science.

