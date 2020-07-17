Madhya Pradesh: Two Men Hack Six Of Family To Death, Villagers Lynch One Of Them

Six members of a family, including two children, were hacked to death in a Madhya Pradesh village. As the killers tried to flee, villagers caught hold of one of them and lynched him.



The incident took place in Maneri village under Bijadandi Police Station area, which is about 100-km from the district headquarters, India Today reported.

According to police, the perpetrators have been identified as Harish Soni and his younger brother Santosh Soni. Reportedly, both of them are mentally unstable and are known to carry around axes with them and chase cars.

The killers are said to be related to the family they killed.

Police said that they had to open fire as one of the killers allegedly attacked them as well. The accused, who was armed with an axe, sword and chilli powder, attacked the police team that had gone to arrest them. As the police opened fire, one of them got injured.

Villagers alleged that the brothers would chase cars with axes in their hands if the driver blew the horn. They would also attempt to attack anyone who talked on a mobile phone around them.

Following the brutal killings, former CM Kamal Nath slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state.

