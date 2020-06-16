Family Of Seven Beaten, Burnt With Cigarette, Poured Melted Wax On Over Suspicion Of Stealing Jewellery In Agra

A family of seven, including an 18-month-old infant, was confined by a local businessman in Agra for several hours and brutally tortured on suspicion of theft. The businessman had employed the sons at a water purifier plant and accused them of stealing jewellery.

The family alleged that their 12-year-old boy was forced to urinate on a heater to get electric shocks, burned with wax, punched in the face and kicked in the gut. No food or water was given to them.

The employer has been identified as Abrar. The boy's brother Sonu, 20, went missing on Saturday, June 13. In an attempt to escape, he had jumped off the third floor of the employer's building, where they had been confined.

Police rescued the family a day later when a member of the family, an eight-year-old boy, managed to escape and inform his relatives, who called the police.

Sonu was taken to a hospital, and an FIR was filed and four people were arrested on Monday, June 15.

The two boys were sons of a rickshaw puller named Nizam and worked at this plant in Sarai Khwaja area under Shahganj police jurisdiction.

"He rained blows on me, kicked and punched me and gave electric shocks. He even burned me with melted wax. He kept asking about his jewellery that was stolen, but I had nothing to do with, the boy told The Times Of India.

A video of the boy has gone viral, where he can be seen showing his wounds on camera.