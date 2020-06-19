22-Yr-Old Sepoy Ganesh Hansda Killed In Action In Galwan Valley, Dream Of Building House For Family Dies With Him

The mortal remains of Indian Army soldier Ganesh Hansda, who was killed in action in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, arrived in Ranchi by a special aircraft on June 18.

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, and state Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato paid their tribute to the braveheart at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi.

Later in the evening, the soldier's body was kept in the army camp at Namkum. He was paid homage at the martyr's ancestral residence in Bahrahgora and then cremated with military honors on June 19.

Hansda, a resident of Kosaphalia village in East Singhbhum district''s Bahrahgora block, had joined the Army in 2018 at the tender age of 21 years. He was the sole breadwinner for the improvised family that lives in a two-room thatched mud house.

When Ganesh Hansda had returned home in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum in February for a holiday, he had promised to help his family build a two-brick room house for them.

In a report by Hindustan Times, Ganesh Handsa's brother, Dinesh, said that the local administration built a road overnight to bring his body and installed street lights in their Bandhdih Tollah village, which does not have a proper drinking water source.

"My brother's death has ensured that our village now has a road, but his dream of building a concrete house for the family of six remains unfulfilled," said Hansda's brother Dinesh.

Expressing grief over the untimely death of the soldiers, Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured that the bereaved's family will be provided with all facilities. The state government would give a piece of land according to their choice and urge the petroleum ministry for the allotment of a petrol pump to them, Soren added.

