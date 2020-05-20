TikTok Star Faizal Siddiqui's Account Suspended After Glorifying Acid Attack In His Video

In the light of a recent controversy over TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui's month-old video glorifying acid-attack against women, TikTok has suspended Siddiqui's account.

Faizal, who has over 13 million followers, posted a video in which he was seen throwing a liquid on a girl's face for betraying him. Later, the girl in the clip is seen with make-up, suggesting a disfigured face.

Before throwing the liquid onto the girl's face, Siddiqui said: "Tumhe usne chhorr diya jiske liye tumne mujhe chhorra tha. (The guy you left me for, has left you)"



The video received a lot of flak for glorifying acid-attack. TikTok then took down the video and suspended the account.

On Tuesday, acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal took to Instagram to criticize Faizal.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson, Rekha Sharma, also called for a ban of the app in the country and said she will be writing to the Government Of India.

"It not only has these objectionable videos but also pushing youngsters towards unproductive life where they are living only for few followers and even dying when the numbers decline," she said.

Laxmi Aggarwal also appreciated the NCW's move of taking cognizance of the objectionable video.

"Thanks to National Commission for Women for taking cognizance of the viral video by TikTok 'influencer' Faizal Siddiqui promoting acid attack. Such videos/actions should be strictly debarred which are against the society," Laxmi wrote.

"Keeping people on TikTok safe is a top priority and we make it clear in our Term of Service and Community Guidelines that clearly outlines what is not acceptable on our platform. As per the policy, we do not allow content that risks safety of others, promotes physical harm or glorifies violence against women. The behaviour in question violates our guidelines and we have taken down content, suspended the account, and are working with law enforcement agencies as appropriate," a TikTok spokesperson told The Indian Express.

Faizal Siddiqui also posted an apology claiming that his video was taken out of context.

Meanwhile, the rating of the app has drastically dropped from 4 stars to 1.3 stars on Google Play Store.

