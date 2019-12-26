Watch | Shiv Sena Supporters Beat Man, Shave His Head For Facebook Post Against Uddhav Thackeray In Mumbai
December 26th, 2019 / 10:02 AM / Updated 5 hours ago
Shiv Sena supporters allegedly thrashed a man from Wadala in Mumbai after he posted a derogatory comment about the recently sworn in Maharashtra Chief Minister – Uddhav Thackeray.
The man targeted the CM for his comment on the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students on December 15.
An official identified the man as Hiramani Tiwari (30), and said that the post was uploaded on December 19 from a Facebook account he operates with the name ‘Rahul Tiwari’.
The post criticised Uddhav Thackeray for comparing the police action on Jamia students protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act with the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
According to the official, Tiwari deleted the post after he received threats from some people.
On December 22, a group led by Sena functionaries beat him up and shaved his head outside his residence in Shanti Nagar.
The Wadala TT police issued notice under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to both sides, the official said.
Shiv Sena workers attack and shave off head of one Rahul Tiwary for a Facebook remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over CAA Jamia issue. Tiwary in police complaint said he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers on Sunday and his head was shaved off pic.twitter.com/xEG58HlpZy
— DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) December 23, 2019
The CrPC’s section 149 is a legal tool given to police to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence.
Tiwari claimed he was with right-wing outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. He said that the group should not have taken the law in their hands.
“I want police to take action against these Sena men. I was just airing my views,” Tiwari told the media.
A police official said Tiwari and the group have reached a settlement, but added that a case would be taken if they receive a complaint. Tiwari’s statement was being recorded, he added.
On December 17, Thackeray had said, “The way police opened fire on students by forcefully entering (JMI) compound, it appeared like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”
